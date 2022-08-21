All You Need To Know About Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen is an American songwriter and music singer born in Sneedville, Tennessee, USA.

Morgan has also cast six singles: “Up Down,” “The Way I Talk,” which features Florida Georgia Line, “Chasin’ You,” “Whiskey Glasses,” “7 Summers,” and “More Than My Hometown.”Currently, he is associated with Big Loud, the recording label.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Morgan Cole Wallen

Date of Birth: May 13, 1993

Place of Birth: Sneedville, Tennessee, USA

Zodiac Sign: Taurus.

Popular As: Morgan Wallen

Gender: Male.

Occupation / Profession: Country music singer and songwriter.

Nationality: American.

Ethnicity: White.

Religion: Not Known

Dating / Girlfriend: Katie Smith

Marital status: Engaged

All about the body measurements of Morgan Wallen

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height : 5ft 10 ½ (179.1 cm)

Weight: not available

Eye Color: Brown.

Hair Color: Brown

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Body Measurements: not available

Facts About Morgan Wallen

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality

He was in love with music from childhood and practiced singing at the age of 3. He began his piano and violin classes at the age of five. The mother of this famous singer was a teacher, and his father was a preacher by profession. Furthermore, there are not many details about their names and siblings.

Morgan joined the Gibbs High School for graduation in Corryton, Tennessee, and played baseball. Later, he got a scholarship in college.

In 2014, he starred in the TV musical series, The Voice as a contestant.

He released his debut play named “Stand Alone,” and later, in 2016, he signed with the recording label Big Loud Records. He extended plays titled Morgan Wallen and “The Way I Talk.” His debut album “If I Know Me” was released in April 2018 with 14 tracks.

Morgan’s debut earned 1st position on Country Airplay and Billboard‘s 2019, and in August 2020, after a record-breaking 114 weeks, it remained on 1st position on the Top Country Albums chart.

In December 2018, he starred in an episode of WWE Raw.

His recent album is “Dangerous: The Double Album”(January 8, 2021).

Morgan won Country Music Association Awards in 2020 for the New Artist of the Year. In the same year, he also won the iHeartRadio Music Awards for the Best New Country Artist.

Morgan’s net worth is calculated to be $1 million and $5 million, including his income, assets, and money. He earns a wealthy income with his music and singing skills.