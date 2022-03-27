Morgan Fairchild Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

The talented American actress Morgan Fairchild was born on 3rd February 1950 in Dallas, Texas, United States. Her parents’ names are Edward and Martha. At the age of twelve, Morgan performed on stage.

Moreover, Morgan competed for many rounds for Muss Teenage Dallas at St Joan before her 20s. she started work in movies in1960 and played a small role. In a very short time, Morgan got fame and was recognized for her role as Jennifer in the television series search for tomorrow. It was aired from 1973 to 1977.

After that, Morgan git many opportunities and performed very well. In these, Flamingo Road, Flacon Crest, fashion house, and Cybill are included.

Besides, other notable movies of Morgan are sleeping beauty, cupid and venus rising. Her tremendous success is all about her determination and hard work. The estimated net worth of Morgan Fairchild is $20 million.

Morgan Fairchild Body Measurements



Weight: 63 kg

Height:5’4″

Bra size:36D

Shoe size:10US

Body measurements:40-28-40 inches

Personal Information