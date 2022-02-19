Monica Barbaro Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Monica Barbaro, a famous actress, was born on 17th June 1990, and her birthplace is San Francisco, California. Her parents are Heidi Wagner and Nick Barbaro. Besides all, she got her Qualification in dancing and acting at Tisch School of the humanities. Moreover, she is the most famous American actress. After playing the role of Yael in Unreal season 2, she became the best-known actress for that. She made many films like Chicago P.D. Splitting up Together, Stitchers, Stumptown, etc. She had an honest fan following on social media. Her net worth is $1 million.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Monica Barbaro Weight: 120lbs or (50 kg)

Monica Barbaro Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches or (173 cm)

Monica Barbaro Bra size: 34 C

Monica Barbaro Shoe size: 7.5 US

Monica Barbaro Body measurements: 34-23.5-35 inches (86-60-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: