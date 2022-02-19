Biography

Monica Barbaro Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
0

Monica Barbaro, a famous actress, was born on 17th June 1990, and her birthplace is San Francisco, California. Her parents are Heidi Wagner and Nick Barbaro. Besides all, she got her Qualification in dancing and acting at Tisch School of the humanities. Moreover, she is the most famous American actress. After playing the role of Yael in Unreal season 2, she became the best-known actress for that. She made many films like Chicago P.D. Splitting up Together, Stitchers, Stumptown, etc. She had an honest fan following on social media. Her net worth is $1 million.

Monica Barbaro dppp

 

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Monica Barbaro Weight: 120lbs or (50 kg)
  • Monica Barbaro Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches or (173 cm)
  • Monica Barbaro Bra size: 34 C
  • Monica Barbaro Shoe size: 7.5 US
  • Monica Barbaro Body measurements: 34-23.5-35 inches (86-60-89 cm)

monica barbaro top cover

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Monica Barbaro Date of Birth: 17th June 1990
  • Monica Barbaro Age: 30 years
  • Monica Barbaro Eye color: Dark brown
  • Monica Barbaro Hair color: Dark brown
  • Monica Barbaro Nationality: American
  • Monica Barbaro Horoscope: Gemini
  • Monica Barbaro Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown

 

Monica Barbaro dp

 

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

You might also like
Biography

Alex Flanagan Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Biography

Michelle Pierce Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Adrienne Janic Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Judy Greer Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.