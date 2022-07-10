All You Need To Know About Mollie Hemingway

Mollie Hemingway born as Mollie Ziegler, is an American actress, conservative columnist, and political commentator. She is a contributor for Fox News and a senior editor at the prominent online magazine, The Federalist.

MOllie`s work has been published in the USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, RealClearPolitics, CNN, National Review, and in The Guardian; as an actress, she has performed in Lutheran Satire (2011), Media Buzz (2013), and The First 100 Days (2017). Talking about her husband, Mark Hemingway has also attracted a lot of attention on social media with thousands of active followers.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Mollie Ziegler

Popular As: Ziegler

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: August 3, 1974

Place of Birth: Denver, Colorado, U.S.

Birthday: Aug. 3th

Occupation / Profession: Author, columnist, political commentator

Nationality: American

Race / Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christianity

Age / How Old?: 46 (2020)

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Father (Dad): Larry Ziegler

Mother: Carolyn Ziegler

Marital Status: Married

Spouse: Mark Hemingway

Net Worth: $1 million and $5 million

Salary: $68, 000

Source of Income: Author, columnist, political commentator

All about the body measurements of Mollie Hemingway

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 5,5

Weight: Not Known

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Body Measurements: Not Available

