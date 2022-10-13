Modern Video Games vs Casino Games – How They Both Influence Each Other

The gaming industry has seen a tremendous transformation over the last few decades. Modern day technology has made video games more appealing and fanciful, thanks to innovations like sophisticated graphics, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality.

The advancement of technology has made gaming systems more complex and games more enjoyable, and this has led to significant growth in market size and reach. It is estimated that there are currently over 3.09 billion video gamers worldwide, and this figure accounts for more than 4% growth from the previous year, according to Statista. The global game market is also expected to hit about $196 billion, by the end of 2022, up by about 2% from 2021.

A growing gaming market tells us one thing in particular: people are more likely than ever to play games today than ever before. Thankfully, there are thousands of gaming genres lying in wait.

One genre that has consistently gained momentum in the past few years, especially online, is the real-money casino genre. Online casinos offer customers the chance to not only enjoy the thrill and comfort of iGaming but also earn real money. There are thousands of classic slots and live casino games to explore.

It appears that the growth in modern-day video gaming has resulted in an uptick in online casinos. But how are these two industries impacting each other?

The Impact of Video Games on Online Casino Gaming

Casino games, like slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, or craps are some of the world’s oldest and most classic games. These games are played on a machine or table with cards, dice, or wheels, depending on the type of game you’re playing. They are easy to play and can be financially rewarding when things go your way.

Casino games are popular all over the world, but are not as exciting, compared to modern video games. In a bid to make casino games more fun to play, operators have resorted to new technology that brings both worlds together.

Online slots, for example, combine both the simplistic elements of traditional slot machines and video game features like motion graphics, themes, and interesting soundtracks. These features have made them more interesting to play. It’s no surprise why slots rank as some of the most played games on the internet.

Online casino games are mostly chance-based; however, they still require some know-how to play and win, just like it is with video games.

Video games have influenced casino games, and the same can be said in reverse. We’re seeing lots of new modern video game developers incorporate chance-based elements and Random Number Generators (RNG) to determine the outcome of certain events in their games.

Many age-restricted video games have also included exciting real-money features, like loot boxes. These items are purchased with real money, and players get an unknown prize in return. This is similar to what gamblers do in online casinos: pay to get potential rewards.

There are also a few video games that now feature virtual casino games as part of the tasks to complete. This inclusion allows players to try their luck on blackjack or roulette. While these games may not pay real money, they can fuel some interest in the hearts of video gamers.