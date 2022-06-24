All You Need To Know About MissBehavin

American Twitch streamer, MissBehavin, is famously recognized as MisBehavin Official, for streaming different streams such as friendly talking about casual gaming with the viewers. MissBehavin is also a content creator for other platforms like Fans and OnlyFan.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Name: MissBehavin

Gender: Female

Nationality: American

Profession: Twitch star

Married/Single: Single

Instagram: missbethmann

Twitter: @MissBehavintv

All about the body measurements of the MissBehavin

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5’3” inches (161cm)

Weight: 48 Kg (106lbs)

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue

Sexuality: Straight

Body Measurements: N/A

Facts about MissBehavin

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On January 10, 1995, MissBehavin was born in Russia. She is 27 years old now.

● MissBehavin is an American Twitch streamer based in Arizona. She is a professional

streamer and content creator.

● She is known as the American Twitch Streamer model, Instagramer from Arizona.

● She is a newcomer in the Hollywood industry. She is active on social platforms; she has

71.7+K followers on her Twitch account.

● She streams five days a week. She took off on Tuesday and Friday.

● She made her Instagram account in 2013 and posted a picture holding a burger. She has

accumulated 29.2 K followers over it.

● She is a member of the OnlyFans page, where she delivers her sexy pictures.

● She has worked for various brands, including Fashion Nova, G Fuel, and Nike.

● As a streamer, she has earned $1000,000. She also makes money from advertisements

and sometimes donations.

