Biography

All You Need To Know About MissBehavin

By Tony Altidore 6

American Twitch streamer, MissBehavin, is famously recognized as MisBehavin Official, for streaming different streams such as friendly talking about casual gaming with the viewers. MissBehavin is also a content creator for other platforms like Fans and OnlyFan.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Name: MissBehavin
Gender: Female
Nationality: American
Profession: Twitch star
Married/Single: Single
Instagram: missbethmann
Twitter: @MissBehavintv

All about the body measurements of the MissBehavin

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality
Height: 5’3” inches (161cm)
Weight: 48 Kg (106lbs)
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Blue
Sexuality: Straight
Body Measurements: N/A

Facts about MissBehavin

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
● On January 10, 1995, MissBehavin was born in Russia. She is 27 years old now.
● MissBehavin is an American Twitch streamer based in Arizona. She is a professional
streamer and content creator.
● She is known as the American Twitch Streamer model, Instagramer from Arizona.
● She is a newcomer in the Hollywood industry. She is active on social platforms; she has
71.7+K followers on her Twitch account.
● She streams five days a week. She took off on Tuesday and Friday.
● She made her Instagram account in 2013 and posted a picture holding a burger. She has
accumulated 29.2 K followers over it.
● She is a member of the OnlyFans page, where she delivers her sexy pictures.
● She has worked for various brands, including Fashion Nova, G Fuel, and Nike.
● As a streamer, she has earned $1000,000. She also makes money from advertisements
and sometimes donations.
Tony Altidore

Tony Altidore is a seasoned journalist with nearly 10 years experience. While studying journalism at the University of Pennsylvania, Tony found a passion for finding engaging stories. As a contributor to The Tiger News, Tony mostly covers state and national developments.

