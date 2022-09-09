All you need to know about Minitoon

Kohl Couture, widely recognized for the online gaming platform Roblox as MiniToon, or in short as Mini. He is a Canadian Roblox Piggy game developer who has earned a good following by mostly uploading videos related to the Roblox game Piggy.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Name: Kohl Couture
- Nick Name: Minitoon
- Gender: Male
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: White
- Profession: Youtube Streamer
- Instagram: @darealminitoon
- Twitter: DaRealMiniToon
- Youtube: MiniToonRoblox
- Facebook: yourMiniToon
Facts About Minitoon
Here are the further critical facts about this media personality
- He created the account on July 23, 2013. He uploaded videos to his account until December 4, 2019, and at that time, he had about 133 subscribers. On June 20, 2020, he made a live stream and earned 30,000 subscribers in a day. With the passage of 4 days, his account gained 100,000 subscribers.
- He hasn’t shared his whole face for now to maintain privacy, and lately, there was a controversy after he exposed an unclear picture of himself.
- Furthermore, his name is still a mystery, and his age is assumed to be 20.
- Minitoon Face Reveal is the demand of more than 687k followers of Minitoon in the streaming piggy Roblox
- Reflecting on his social media popularity, he has earned more than twenty-seven followers on his Instagram profile.