Who is famous as ‘Mini Khabib?Why Hashtag #MiniKhabib is on trending on TikTok?

Hasbulla Magomedov’s commonly known just as Hasbulla, is an 18-year old blogger from Makhachkala, Russia. He became famous after he started posting videos of him pretending to fight children on TikTok.

Hasbulla Magomedov is also nicknamed ‘Mini Khabib,’ inspired by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

If you come across TikTok or are interested in martial arts, you would have come upon a video of Hasbulla Magomedov. Hasbulla Magomedov’s videos have gone viral on nearly every social media platform. The newbie’s popularity picked up steam via social media. Hashtag #MiniKhabib has received over 62.9 million views on TikTok. Even if you don’t know him, you might be well known as a child-like martial artist. Coming to the public eye as an international phenomenon, acknowledged by MMA stars and journalists worldwide, Hasbulla has taken the internet by storm.

Who is Hasbulla aka ‘Mini Khabib?

Hasbulla Magomedov was born in 2003. Although he is 18 years old blogger from Makhachkala, Russia, he could be mistaken for a five-year-old when you look at his videos. From what condition does he suffer?

It is widely supposed that he suffers from the phenomenon of Growth Hormone Deficiency or GHD. The condition freezes the production of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) in the body and retards the physical growth, mainly referred to as Dwarfism.

What is Hasbulla Magomedov Famous For?

Probably you are wondering why his name keeps going on almost everywhere. He took to social media during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and began posting content to Instagram & TikTok, where his notability slowly sprung. He has only earned attention from late May 2021. And after several videos of his escapades and training went viral,Hasbulla blew up in the MMA world. After his famous video,is his pre-fight press conference with singer Abduroziq (also with similar characteristics), he became an internet sensation. Abduroziq suffers from the same growth condition and is about the same height and age as Habulla.

Why is he called “Mini Khabib?”

The reason behind the nickname “Mini Khabib is that he appears from the same city as the former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although many viewers believe that the two are related, there is no relationship between them apart from the close friendship. The UFC star and the former lightweight champion, who wins 29 matches on his name, retired without losing any UFC match, has been seen on some videos and photos with Hasbulla. His closeness to the talented fighter probably inspired him to join the boxing industry, debuting with his counterpart Abduroziq.

Hasbulla Magomedov Girlfriend, Relationship, Affair

As per information, Hasbulla Magomedov, at present he is Single. This source of news is not available yet, but we provide all the latest details. If you want his love story, then continue reading this article and know all details here.

Hasbulla Magomedov Net Worth, Ethnicity

Hasbulla Magomedov ‘s Net Worth is $100K to $200K USD. His ethnicity is not available. We are in the procedure of reviewing Hasbulla Magomedov’s net worth, so check back soon.

All about the Body Measurements

Here are the body measurements of this charming star:

Hasbulla Magomedov Weight: Not known

Hasbulla Magomedov Height: 3 feet 4inches appro

Hasbulla Magomedov Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hasbulla Magomedov Hair Colour: Brown

The primary sources of his income are Tiktok and Instagram Reels.Hasbulla Magomedov does not have an official verified TikTok account, but he’s become so popular on the platform thanks to his hilariously adorable videos.

Oweview:

