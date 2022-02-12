Who is Ian Miles Cheong ,Controversy,Scandal,Campaigning,Currently Presence

Ian Miles Cheon is best Known for his commentary on Twitter about Us Politics. He has made a name for himself in right-wing circles by frequently weighing in on U.S. politics.

Who is Ian Miles Cheong

Ian Miles Cheong has made a name and gathered a lot of attention on Twitter by constantly commenting on U.S. politics. Before getting into U.S. politics, he was a well-known figure in the gaming industry and worked as an influential moderator on Reddit.

Cheong is also remembered by many for his involvement in Gamergate. A phrase used to describe the controversy between female and male gamers and developers ended in a widespread harassment campaign back in 2014. At the time, Cheong dubbed himself as a “turbo-feminist’ and defended female game developers like Zoe Quinn. But he slowly started shifting to politics.

Does Cheong live in America?

Cheong does not live in America, but on the other end of the globe in Malaysia. Maybe what makes people think he lives in America is his undying support for former president Trump and his active involvement in American politics. In April 2020, Cheong tweeted images of the “scenes where I’m currently living” and later described the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia.

Ian Miles Cheong’s controversy

His controversy is that his interest in American politics is not the only reason he has been the center of attention. He has discovered himself at the center of various controversies since 2012.

In 2014, some posts of Cheong were released showing him praising Adolf Hitler but later apologized by blaming the toxic gaming community.

Reddit Scandal and his Campaigning against HuniePop

Cheong was banned from Reddit in 2012 after it was discovered that he was promoting his sites while working as a moderator in some of the biggest subreddits.

Also, In 2015, the game named HuniePop had gained a lot of attention from the users and began selling on Steam. It later made it into the top 10 list, which angered Ian Miles Chong. And he campaigned for the game to be banned on Steam, claiming that the developers were ‘pandering hard and that they were a piece of trash.”

What does he do Currently?

Ian Miles Cheong currently runs a Hyper Break YouTube channel focused on the gaming industry he once hated.

Further critical details of Actress

Nationality: Malaysian

Hair Color: White & Black

Weight: approx 68Kg

Height: 5 ft 8 in

Relationship: Unknown

Overview:

He kind of unceasingly sets his foot in his mouth and causes bad decisions at every possible crossing. When you visit Ian Miles Cheong’s Twitter handle, you will notice almost all his tweets filled with replies telling him to stop talking about U.S. politics. But before this, almost everyone believed that he lived in the U.S. until recently, when the truth came out.