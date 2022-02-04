Sportswomen Miesha Tate Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Miesha Theresa Tate, popularly called Miesha Tate, is a well-known martial arts pundit. She has also competed within the Ultimate Fighting Championship and stood as an excellent flash for several youngsters. Miesha Theresa Tate was born in Washington, USA, on 18th August 1986. The name of the young lady’s mother is Michelle, and the father’s name is Robert Schmidt. She competed in the girl’s state championship in 2005 and won the title.

In the year 2007, Miesha Tate made her debut in mixed martial arts and defeated Jan Finney. Later she fought in many small organizations and earned good popularity. This sports icon joined ONE Championship as a Vise President in 2008. She is announced because the first woman ever to submit MarloesCoenen in an MMA bout.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:



Miesha Tate Weight: 61 Kg or (134 lbs)

Miesha Tate Height: 5 Feet and 7Inches or (169 cm)

Miesha Tate Bra size: 32 C

Miesha Tate Shoe size: 8 US

Miesha Tate Body Measurements: 35-23-35 inches or (89-58-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: