Every Detail You Need To Know about Michiel Huisman

Michiel Huisman is a Dutch actor, musician, and songwriter. He has acted in both Dutch and English language TV series and films and was a member of the Fontane band. He entered the door of fame after his brilliant performance in season 4 of the popular series, Game Of Thrones, in 2014 and season 5, in 2015.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
- Real name: Michiel Huisman
- Date of Birth: 18 July 1981
- Place of Birth: Amstelveen, Netherlands
- Age: 41 years (As of 2022)
- Nationality: Dutch
- Horoscope: Cancer
- Occupation: Actor and Musician
- Height: 6′ 1′′ (185 cm)
- Weight: 181 lbs (82 kg)
- Instagram: @michielhuisman
- Twitter: Not Available
Further details about Michiel Huisman
● On 18 July 1981, Michiel Huisman was born in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
● Michiel played as a singer and guitarist in a Dutch band, Fontane, formed with his
Dutch friends Roland Van der Hoofd, Donny Griffioen, Gilles Thunder, and Bas Van.
● The band released its first official single in 2001 titled 1+1=2; used as a soundtrack of
a film titled Costa!
● In 2013, the band recorded a complete version of the renowned Willeke Alberti‘s
song titled Telkens Weer for the soundtrack of a film titled Love to Love. Later due to
some unknown reasons, Fontane split up with Michiel going solo as a musician.
● Michiel started his acting career as a supporting actor, playing the role of Rover in a
television series titled Goede Tijden, Slechte Tijden, which is the longest soap opera
ever on Dutch Television.
● Then he played supporting roles in the interesting Dutch films Costa! and Volle Maan.
He also played a recurring role in a Dutch police series titled Spangem. After
performing in the local industry for many years, he finally began exploring acting
opportunities internationally.
● The first time he appeared in a guest role in the British series Dalziel and Pascoe
while becoming a well-known star among the international audience through his roles
in The Young Victoria and HBO TV series Treme.
● Since then, he has continued to succeed with performances in films and television
series like World War Z, Wild, The Age of Adaline, and Game of Thrones.
● Michiel is happily married to a Dutch actress Tera Elders. Together they have a
daughter named Hazel Judith Huisman, born in 2007. The family currently resides in
New York City.
FAQ
Q: How is Michiel related to Dustin Huisman?
A: Michiel is a brother to Dustin Huisman. Dustin is famously known as a former
professional footballer.
Q: What was the favorite game for Michiel as a child?
A: Michiel enjoyed playing table tennis during his childhood and still values those moments
even though he never acquired the opportunity to play on the big stage.
Q: What is the educational background of Michiel?
A: Michiel got his primary and secondary education in a local school in Amstelveen,
Netherlands, where he also obtained his high school certificate. Michiel earned his bachelor’s
degree at Amstelveen University.
Q: What is Michiel Huisman’s net worth?
A: The net worth of Michiel Huisman is $3 million. He has gathered good fortune through
his career as an actor and singer.