Every Detail You Need To Know about Michiel Huisman

Michiel Huisman is a Dutch actor, musician, and songwriter. He has acted in both Dutch and English language TV series and films and was a member of the Fontane band. He entered the door of fame after his brilliant performance in season 4 of the popular series, Game Of Thrones, in 2014 and season 5, in 2015.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: Michiel Huisman

Date of Birth: 18 July 1981

Place of Birth: Amstelveen, Netherlands

Age: 41 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: Dutch

Horoscope: Cancer

Occupation: Actor

Height: 6′ 1′′ (185 cm)

Weight: 181 lbs (82 kg)

Instagram: @michielhuisman

Twitter: Not Available

Further details about Michiel Huisman

● On 18 July 1981, Michiel Huisman was born in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

● Michiel played as a singer and guitarist in a Dutch band, Fontane, formed with his

Dutch friends Roland Van der Hoofd, Donny Griffioen, Gilles Thunder, and Bas Van.

● The band released its first official single in 2001 titled 1+1=2; used as a soundtrack of

a film titled Costa!

● In 2013, the band recorded a complete version of the renowned Willeke Alberti‘s

song titled Telkens Weer for the soundtrack of a film titled Love to Love. Later due to

some unknown reasons, Fontane split up with Michiel going solo as a musician.

● Michiel started his acting career as a supporting actor, playing the role of Rover in a

television series titled Goede Tijden, Slechte Tijden, which is the longest soap opera

ever on Dutch Television.

● Then he played supporting roles in the interesting Dutch films Costa! and Volle Maan.

He also played a recurring role in a Dutch police series titled Spangem. After

performing in the local industry for many years, he finally began exploring acting

opportunities internationally.

● The first time he appeared in a guest role in the British series Dalziel and Pascoe

while becoming a well-known star among the international audience through his roles

in The Young Victoria and HBO TV series Treme.

● Since then, he has continued to succeed with performances in films and television

series like World War Z, Wild, The Age of Adaline, and Game of Thrones.

● Michiel is happily married to a Dutch actress Tera Elders. Together they have a

daughter named Hazel Judith Huisman, born in 2007. The family currently resides in

New York City.

FAQ

Q: How is Michiel related to Dustin Huisman?

A: Michiel is a brother to Dustin Huisman. Dustin is famously known as a former

professional footballer.

Q: What was the favorite game for Michiel as a child?

A: Michiel enjoyed playing table tennis during his childhood and still values those moments

even though he never acquired the opportunity to play on the big stage.

Q: What is the educational background of Michiel?

A: Michiel got his primary and secondary education in a local school in Amstelveen,

Netherlands, where he also obtained his high school certificate. Michiel earned his bachelor’s

degree at Amstelveen University.

Q: What is Michiel Huisman’s net worth?

A: The net worth of Michiel Huisman is $3 million. He has gathered good fortune through

his career as an actor and singer.