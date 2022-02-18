Michelle Pierce Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Michelle Pierce was born on 27th August 1987, and her birthplace is Palo Alto, California, USA. She is an American actress. Michelle also has one brother and two sisters in siblings. She graduated from the University of California, USA. Moreover, the actress made her first debut on CBS’s show NCIS as a recurring character. Besides all, she also played recurring roles in the “Days of Our Lives,” a TV serial. She took part in various Movies like CSI: Miami, Desperate Housewives, Rules of Engagement, and Criminal Minds. Not only this, but the actress also gives her best gestures in the horror film “The Monkey’s Paw.”

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Michelle Pierce Weight: 129 lbs or (59 kg)

Michelle Pierce Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches

Michelle Pierce Bra Size: 34 C

Michelle Pierce Shoe Size: 7.5 US

Michelle Pierce Body Measurements: 36-26-37 inches or (91-66-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: