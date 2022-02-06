Michael Schoeffling: Age Wikipedia, Biography, Net Worth, Height, and More!

Michael Chapling is an American model and actor known for appearing in flicks similar to “Sixteen Candles,” “Mermaid,” and “Visionary Quest.” Later on, he decided to quit and start a hand-wrought cabinetwork business in his birthplace of Pennsylvania. Moreover, he was born in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, USA, on 10th December 1960. He’s of the American nation and white race. His wheel sign is Sagittarius.

Michael Schoeffling Wiki

Birthday: 10th December 1960

Age: 62 Years

Birthplace: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, USA

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Height: 6 Feet

Profession: Actor and Model

Parents: Unknown

Dating/Girlfriend: No

Married/Wife: Valerie C. Robinson

Net Worth: 500 thousand dollars

Michael Schoeffling: Net Worth

Michael is a famous actor and model. Therefore, he has an overall net worth of 500 thousand dollars. Besides all, he is owing to a handcraft furniture business, and it adds some more income to its annual earnings.

Michael Schoeffling: Social Media

As a famous actor and model, he wins many hearts. Therefore, he is actively available on his social media accounts. He throws some particular poses on his Instagram for unique fans. Consequently, you can check out his latest look there.