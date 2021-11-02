Mía Maestro Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Mía Maestro was born on 19th June 1978 in Argentina. She is an Argentine actress and also a singer-songwriter. She is famous for her role Nora Martinez which she played in the Horror dramatization TV series, The Strain.

Carlos Saura’s Tango is her debut on screen. And for this film, she got the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations because it had been the most superficial and Best Foreign Film. Mía Maestro’s net worth is estimated to be $1 Million to $5 Million Approx.

She had a huge fan following on social media. She was dating her longtime boyfriend, Ned Benson. And in 2004, she married him, and a year later, she left him.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Mía Maestro Weight: 105 lbs or (48 kg)

Mía Maestro Height: 5 Feet and 4 Inches or (163 cm)

Mía Maestro Bra Size: 34 B

Mía Maestro Shoe Size: 9.5 US

Mía Maestro Body Measurements: 33-24-34 inches or (84-61-86 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: