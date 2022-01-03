Meta Golding Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Meta Golding is a famed Haitian-American actress. She was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on 2nd November 1971. She completed her studies at Cornell University. Meta is notorious by the name of Meta Golding; her full name is Meta Lilian Golding. However, she knows different languages like French, English, and Italian. Moreover, she also traveled to numerous other countries like Italy, India Haiti. After the hard work of 35 times in this assiduity, she became popular. Moreover, she owns a net worth of 800 thousand dollars.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Meta Golding Weight: 126 lbs or (57 kg)

Meta Golding Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches or (164 cm)

Meta Golding Bra Size: 34 B

Meta Golding Shoe Size: 8 US

Meta Golding Body Measurements: 36-26-37 inches or (91-66-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: