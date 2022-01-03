Biography

Meta Golding Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
Meta Golding is a famed Haitian-American actress. She was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on 2nd November 1971. She completed her studies at Cornell University. Meta is notorious by the name of Meta Golding; her full name is Meta Lilian Golding. However, she knows different languages like French, English, and Italian. Moreover, she also traveled to numerous other countries like Italy, India Haiti. After the hard work of 35 times in this assiduity, she became popular. Moreover, she owns a net worth of 800 thousand dollars.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Meta Golding Weight: 126 lbs or (57 kg)
  • Meta Golding Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches or (164 cm)
  • Meta Golding Bra Size: 34 B
  • Meta Golding Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Meta Golding Body Measurements: 36-26-37 inches or (91-66-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Meta Golding Date of Birth: 2nd November 1971
  • Meta Golding Age: 48 Years
  • Meta Golding Eye color: Brown
  • Meta Golding Hair color: Black
  • Meta Golding Nationality: American, Haitian
  • Meta Golding Spouse/Boyfriend: Unmarried
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

