All You Need To Know About Melissa Meeks

Melissa Meeks is an American nurse and social media star. She is well-known as the ex-wife of

Jeremy Meeks, an American model. In the same way, Jeremy earned fame after his headshot

went viral on social platforms.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Melissa Curl

Popular As: Melissa Meeks

Gender: Female

Age: 41 years old

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Date of Birth: July 14, 1980, in

Place of Birth: Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A

Profession: Nurse and Social media star

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: N/A

Religion: Not Known

Sexual Orientation: Straight.

Height: 5’6” inches

Weight: 60 kg

Hair Color: Light Brown

Eye Color: Black

Body Measurements: N/A

● On July 14, 1980, Melissa Meeks (nee Curl) was born in Chicago, Illinois. There is no

Wikipedia page about her childhood, family background, and elementary qualifications,

but she brought with her older sister Michelle Curl.

● Melissa studied at the University of Phoenix and is a certified nurse. After college, she

worked as a nurse at the CCalifornia’sjuvenile detention center Oakland.

● She married the second time with the model; before him, she married Ramirez. The

couple had two children together, Robert Ramirez (son) and Elli anna Ramirez

(daughter).

● She married Jeremey in 2008, and the duo had their first child in 2009. After eight

successful years of their marriage, the couple separated.

● Furthermore, the couple has moved on; Jeremey is currently dating heiress Chloe Green

while Melissa is romantically linked to mogul Donald’ DJ’ Friese.

● Melissa has accumulated a decent amount of money as a nurse. She considers herself a

model. She loves to post photos and life events to her fans. She has massive followers of

over 70k+ on her Instagram profile.

