All You Need To Know About Melissa Meeks

Melissa Meeks is one of those who came to the public because of their partner’s popularity.
Melissa Meeks is an American nurse and social media star. She is well-known as the ex-wife of
Jeremy Meeks, an American model. In the same way, Jeremy earned fame after his headshot
went viral on social platforms.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full Names: Melissa Curl
Popular As: Melissa Meeks
Gender: Female
Age: 41 years old
Zodiac Sign: Leo
Date of Birth: July 14, 1980, in
Place of Birth: Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A
Profession: Nurse and Social media star
Nationality: American
Ethnicity: N/A
Religion: Not Known
Sexual Orientation: Straight.
All about the body measurements of the Melissa Meeks
Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality
Height: 5’6” inches
Weight: 60 kg
Hair Color: Light Brown
Eye Color: Black
Body Measurements: N/A
Facts about Melissa Meeks.
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
● On July 14, 1980, Melissa Meeks (nee Curl) was born in Chicago, Illinois. There is no
Wikipedia page about her childhood, family background, and elementary qualifications,
but she brought with her older sister Michelle Curl.
● Melissa studied at the University of Phoenix and is a certified nurse. After college, she
worked as a nurse at the CCalifornia’sjuvenile detention center Oakland.
● She married the second time with the model; before him, she married Ramirez. The
couple had two children together, Robert Ramirez (son) and Elli anna Ramirez
(daughter).
● She married Jeremey in 2008, and the duo had their first child in 2009. After eight
successful years of their marriage, the couple separated.
● Furthermore, the couple has moved on; Jeremey is currently dating heiress Chloe Green
while Melissa is romantically linked to mogul Donald’ DJ’ Friese.
● Melissa has accumulated a decent amount of money as a nurse. She considers herself a
model. She loves to post photos and life events to her fans. She has massive followers of
over 70k+ on her Instagram profile.
Description:
Melissa Meeks is an American nurse and Social Media Influencer. She came to the public eye
after marrying American model Jeremy Meeksone.
Now, she is known as the ex-wife of Jeremy Meeks, as the couple divorced after eight years of a
successful marriage.