All You Need To Know About Melissa McKnight

Melissa McKnight is a well-known British-American model, actress, TV celebrity, and entrepreneur from England, United Kingdom. She is known as the ex-wife of ‘Matt LeBlanc.’ She earned immense fame and fan following as a model.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: Melissa Sue McKnight

Date of birth: March 10, 1965

Place of birth: England, United Kingdom

Age: 57 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: British-American

Horoscope: Pisces

Occupation: Model, Actress, TV Celebrity, and Entrepreneur

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: Not Available

All about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this fantastic actress

●Weight: 121 lbs (55 kg)

●Height: 5’5′′ (165 cm)

●Bra size: 34 C

●Shoe size: 5.5 US

●Body measurements: 34-26-40 inches

Further details about Melissa McKnight

● On March 10, 1965, Melissa was born as ‘Melissa Sue McKnight.’ Melissa holds a

pure white Caucasian background.

● Melissa spent her early childhood in England. Later, she migrated to the US for her

career. That’s why the actress holds dual nationality. She got her education at a local

private school. After that, she started focusing on her modeling profession.

● Despite her young age, she established herself as one of the top models of the 80s and

90s. She got featured in the leading fashion magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Elle,

Vogue, and many others.

● Besides modeling, Melissa also appeared in the TV Series VH1: All Access (2001)

and the movie Triangles and Tribulations (2001).

● It was like a dream becoming a reality for British-American Model Melissa to marry a

heartthrob Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani in Friends. After dating for 5

years, they had a big fat celebrity wedding of 150 guests, including Matt’s co-actors

from Friends, along with their spouses.

● According to the media reports, the couple’s wedding pictures got featured in top

magazines like US Weekly, People, and others. The couple enjoyed true marital bliss

when a baby girl, Marina Pearl McKnight, was born in 2004. But unfortunately,

things didn’t work out as they planned.

● Matt LeBlanc, who had a reputation of being a womanizer, started getting involved in

his old habits of wandering into bars. The last nail in the tomb was the actor’s rumored

relationship with Andrea Anders. Therefore, he and Melissa finally filed for divorce

in March 2006, finalized in September.

FAQ about Melissa McKnight

Q: Who was Melissa’s first husband?

A: Melissa was first wedded to filmmaker Anthony Esposito. Then the couple decided to part

ways due to irreconcilable differences

Q: How many kids does Melissa have?

A: Melissa has three kids; two children, Tyler and Jacqueline Esposito, from her first

marriage, and a daughter, Marina Pearl McKnight, from her second marriage.

Q: What is Melissa McKnight’s Net worth?

A: The net worth of Melissa McKnight is $1 million – $1.2 million. She has gathered plenty

of wealth through her profession.

Q: How did Melissa meet Matt LeBlanc?

A: Melissa got introduced to famous Friends star LeBlanc in 1997 through their mutual

friend, Kelly Phillips, and her husband, Lou Diamond Phillips. After that, they started seeing

each other.