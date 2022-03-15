Melissa Heholt Body Measurements, Career, Relationship, Net Worth

Melissa Heholt is an American event manager and well known as the wife of American rapper j.Cole. She is the executive director of her husband’s charity foundation based in North Carolina. She was born in the United States, but there is no information regarding her parents and siblings.

She went to Archbishop Molly High School, located In New York City. Moreover, she completed her graduation and master’s degree at St. Johns University, Queens, New York.

Career

Melissa Holt started her career as a teacher, and after that came into the event planner business. After that, she joined an event planning outfit named Makini Regal Designs and served as an apprentice.

Melisssa began her own event planning and management outfit knowns as Static Events in 2014. She is a hardworking lady and planned many events like weddings, colleges, seminars, etc.

Melissa Heholt Body Measurements

Full Name Melissa Heholt Date of Birth 10 October 1987 Age 33 years old Birthplace Texas, United States Profession Event Planner Height 5’4” Weight 55 kg Bra Size 33 Body Measurements 33-27-34 Shoe Size Not known Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend J.Cole’s Wife Net Worth $38,897

Relationship Status

Melissa met J. Cole at St University, and they started dating each other. After six years, they managed a secret wedding. J. Cole told this in an interview with the American film director Ryan Coogler.

They welcomed their first child on 8 December 2016, and the couple is living a happy life. In 2020, the second child was born.

Net Worth

Melissa is an event planner and earns an average salary of $38,897 per year. Her husband is a rapper and also earns a handsome amount of money.