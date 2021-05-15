Melissa George Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Melissa George was born on 6th August 1976 in Perth, Western Australia. She is also an Australian actress and entrepreneur. Moreover, George gave her debut role in the popular Australian TV series “Home and Away.” After this, she got many leading roles within the films. And she or he also won many awards like Logie Awards, Saturn Awards, Fright Meter Awards, Logie Awards, etc. In 2000 she decided to urge married to a movie director Claudio Dabed. But unfortunately, in 2011, she announces their divorce. Within the same year, she met with Jean David Blanc, who is the founding father of AlloCiné. She got married to him and had two sons (Solal in 2015 and Raphaël in 2014).

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

  • Melissa George Weight: 56 Kg or (123½ lbs)
  • Melissa George Height: 5 feet and 7½ inches or 171 cm
  • Melissa George Shoe size: 8 (US) or 6 (UK)
  • Melissa George Zodiac Sign: Leo
  • Melissa George Bra size: 34B
  • Melissa George Body measurements: 36-24-36 inches or (91.5-61-91.5 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Melissa George Date of Birth: 6th August 1976
  • Melissa George Age: 44 Years
  • Melissa George Eye color: Blue
  • Melissa George Hair color: Blonde
  • Melissa George Nationality: Australian
  • Melissa George Spouse/Boyfriend: Jean David Blanc (2011-Present), Russell Simmons (2011-2012), Claudio Dabed (1998-2008), and Steve Bastoni.
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

