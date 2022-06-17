Biography

All You Need To Know About Mekhai Andersen

By Tony Altidore 0

American child actor Mekhai Allan Andersen is famously known for his appearances on the TV series Criminal Minds alongside his mother and younger brother. He also became a famous face as the first son of actress A.J Cook and Nathan Andersen.
His mother is famous for starring in films like The Virgin Suicides, Criminal Minds, Out Cold, Higher Ground, and Ripper.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full Names: Mekhai Allan Andersen
  • Popular As: Mekhai Andersen
  • Gender: Male
  • Age: 11 years old
  • Zodiac Sign: Virgo
  • Date of Birth: September 13, 2008
  • Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California
  • Profession: Actor
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Hair Color: Dark Brown
  • Nationality: American
  • Race / Ethnicity: White

Facts about Mekhai Andersen

● On September 13, 2008, Mekhai Andersen was born to actress A.J Cook and Nathan Andersen, a supervisor and chief, in Los Angeles, California.
● Mekhai’s grandparents are Sandra Cook and Mike Cook, uncle Nathan Cook and Paul Cook, while his auntie is Angela Cook.
● Talking about his parent’s relationship, they got married in 2001. The couple first met at Utah Valley University. Currently, the couple lives in Los Angeles, California, alongside their two children, Mekhai and Phoenix.
● An American kid celebrity is most famous for playing a significant role in the Criminal Minds TV series.
● His mom AJ Cook was an incredible actress. Some online assets claimed that she was employed in a Mcdonald’s business.
● Cook starred in Ripper, Out Cold, Final Destination 2, and I’m Reed Fish.
● Moreover, she appeared in the CBS show, Criminal Minds as Jennifer J.J Jareau and as a representative for Proactiv.
● The total investment of his mom is around $4 million. Her yearly salary is around $100k.

Tony Altidore

Tony Altidore is a seasoned journalist with nearly 10 years experience. While studying journalism at the University of Pennsylvania, Tony found a passion for finding engaging stories. As a contributor to The Tiger News, Tony mostly covers state and national developments.

