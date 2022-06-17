All You Need To Know About Mekhai Andersen

American child actor Mekhai Allan Andersen is famously known for his appearances on the TV series Criminal Minds alongside his mother and younger brother. He also became a famous face as the first son of actress A.J Cook and Nathan Andersen.

His mother is famous for starring in films like The Virgin Suicides, Criminal Minds, Out Cold, Higher Ground, and Ripper.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Mekhai Allan Andersen

Popular As: Mekhai Andersen

Gender: Male

Age: 11 years old

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Date of Birth: September 13, 2008

Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California

Profession: Actor

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Dark Brown

Nationality: American

Race / Ethnicity: White

Facts about Mekhai Andersen

● On September 13, 2008, Mekhai Andersen was born to actress A.J Cook and Nathan Andersen, a supervisor and chief, in Los Angeles, California.

● Mekhai’s grandparents are Sandra Cook and Mike Cook, uncle Nathan Cook and Paul Cook, while his auntie is Angela Cook.

● Talking about his parent’s relationship, they got married in 2001. The couple first met at Utah Valley University. Currently, the couple lives in Los Angeles, California, alongside their two children, Mekhai and Phoenix.

● An American kid celebrity is most famous for playing a significant role in the Criminal Minds TV series.

● His mom AJ Cook was an incredible actress. Some online assets claimed that she was employed in a Mcdonald’s business.

● Cook starred in Ripper, Out Cold, Final Destination 2, and I’m Reed Fish.

● Moreover, she appeared in the CBS show, Criminal Minds as Jennifer J.J Jareau and as a representative for Proactiv.

● The total investment of his mom is around $4 million. Her yearly salary is around $100k.

Description:

