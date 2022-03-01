Megan Thee Stallion Body Measurements, Career, Net Worth, Relationship Status

Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy Winning American rapper who always addresses gender, sex, and race. Body positivity is a part of her work and is seen on songs like WAP that featured Megan alongside Cardi B.

She calls ” hotties,” and millions of followers follow her on Twitter and Instagram. She is African American, so she always talks about the violence and injustice with Black Women.

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Body Measurements

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Full Name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Date of Birth 15 February 1995 Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Age 25 years old Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Birthplace San Antonio, Texas Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Profession Singer, rapper Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Height 5’10” Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Weight 65 kg Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Bra Size 36 Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Body Measurements 36-26-38. Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Shoe Size N/A Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Pardi Fontaine Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Net Worth $2 million

In an interview, she talks about her professional name. Her name is Megan Thee Stallion, but it’s not her real name. The real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. Megan began her career at Houston’s Prairie View University.

In college, she started rapping and confessed in 2019, so she took part in battles and found success online. Moreover, she participated in a cipher freestyle session with local Houston rappers and delivered a confident and in control performance with wider attention. Her mother always encouraged her.

Awards

She is a fantastic singer and has won Grammy Awards in 2021. She also got the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song award for the remix of ” Savage” with Beyonce. Her name is included in 100 Most Influential people in 2020.

Relationship Status

there were so many rumors about her relationship status. She confirmed that rapper Pardi Fontaine is her boyfriend.

Net Worth

Megan is living a luxurious life; the estimated net worth of Megan Thee Stallion is $2 million.