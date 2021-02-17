Megan Boone Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Actress Megan Boone attends CNN Heroes 2016 at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2016 in New York City. 26362_011 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)

A famous and most popular actress Megan Boone belongs to America. She is a famed actress of the Hollywood industry due to her stunning acting skills, roles and talents. An NBC serial “Blacklist” is her most famous attempt that made her a well-known actress in the American film industry. Megan Boone was born in Petoskey, Michigan on 29th April 1983, and belong to a Village in Florida.

Later on, she wants to live with her grandparents. Therefore, Megan moved to a village in Florida. In 2007, Megan took her initiative step towards the acting world by appearing in her most important acting project “Los Angeles.” She performed very well in this movie. She became the highly recommendable actress after acting in Los Angeles film and got two awards due to her best performance in it. She chose Dan Estabrook as her partner and engaged with him. After it, Megan came to know that she was expecting in 2015. And she gave birth to a baby child in April 2016.

Here are the body measurements of this well-known and charming actress:

Megan Boone Weight: 118 lbs or (54 kg)

Megan Boone Height: 5’6.5″ or (169 cm)

Megan Boone Shoe size: 7

Megan Boone Bra size: 32B

Megan Boone Body measurements: 34-26-35 inches or (86-66-89 cm)

Other critical details of the actress: