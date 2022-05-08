McKayla Maroney Body measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

McKayla Maroney is a famous American gymnast, born on 9 December 1995 in California, United States. Her birth name is Mckayla Rose Maroney and also known as Mack Air Maroney. Her father’s name is Mike Maroney, and her mother is Erin Maroney.

The talented Maroney also won the gold medal with the US Olympics gymnastics team and the silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics Games. Besides, she also got the title “World Championship Vault Title.”

She announced her retirement after the Olympics Games commenced. After that, he also appeared in a few films in which one of the famous is 30 seconds to Mars: Up In the Air. She looks slim and smart. Her feet look big as McKayla Maroney’s feet size is 6US.

She was an energetic girl, and her mother recognizes her talent and decided to train her as a Gymnast. At a very young age, she got a home education about it. After that, at the age of nine, McKayla enrolled at the Gym-Max in Costa Mesa, California.

We don’t know about her relationship; however, she has a massive fan following on social media.

McKayla Maroney Body Measurements

Weight: 61 kg

Height: 5′ 3”

Bra size: 34A

Shoe size: 6 US

Body measurements: 35-26-36 inches

Personal Information