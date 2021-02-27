Maureen O’Hara Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Maureen Fitzsimons was famous as Maureen O’Hara in the industry. She was born on 17th August 1920. However, she is an Irish girl from her birth. And she left the industry and the world forever on 24th October 2015. The age of Maureen was 84 years when she was dead and leaving her remarkable memories. Maureen was a very outstanding actress who played different roles like sensible and emotional. She has performed many leading roles in several big-budget movies. She made a debut movie in 1939 tiled as “Alfred Hitchcock’s Jamaica Inn.”

Moreover, her other famous and legendary movies include Miracle on 34th Street, The Deadly Companions, The Wings of Eagles, The Quiet Man, The Deadly Companions, and others. After completing her education, she was moving towards her professional career. Maureen O’Hara said goodbye to the industry in 1971, and 20 years later, she made another movie, “Only The Lonely.”

Check Out Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this gorgeous and charming actress:

Maureen O’Hara Weight: 63 kg or (139 lbs)

Maureen O’Hara Bra size: 34C

Maureen O’Hara Shoe size: 8.5

Maureen O’Hara Height: 5’8″ or (173 cm)

Maureen O’Hara Body measurements: 37-25-36 inches or (94-64-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

Maureen O’Hara Date of Birth: 17th August 1920

Maureen O’Hara Died: 24th October 2015

Maureen O’Hara Horoscope: Leo

Maureen O’Hara Nationality: Irish, American

Maureen O’Hara Hair colour: Red

Maureen O’Hara Eye colour: Green

Maureen O’Hara Spouse or Boyfriend: George H. Brown (m. 1939–1941), Will Price (m. 1941–1953), and Charles F. Blair Jr. (m. 1968–1978)