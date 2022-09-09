All you need to know about Matthew Reeve

Matthew Reeve is a British and American is the son of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve. Reeve gained notoriety from his father’s celebrity after producing and directing Christopher Reeve in the superhit Hope in Motion. This movie earned him the Communicator Award for Excellence in Documentary, an Emmy nomination, and Filmmaking.

Matthew graduated from Brown University. Matthew began his career as a director in the entertainment industry in 2002, and since he expanded to include producing and writing, his documentary Over the Water gained critical acclaim. Likewise, Matthew composed the television show Agent Hamilton (2020, 9 episodes).

Biography and Body Statistics:

Date of Birth: December 20, 1979

Age: 42 years old

Birth Nation: United Kingdom

Birth Name: Matthew Reeve

Father: Christopher Reeve

Mother: Gae Exton

Nationality: British-American

Birth Place: London, England, UK

Ethnicity: White

Profession: Director, Producer

Net Worth: $1.7 million

Married: Unknown

Children’s: Unknown

Awards: National Leadership Award, Communicator Award

All about the body measurements of Matthew Reeve

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 6 Feet 2 Inches

Weight: not available

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Facts About Mattew Reeve

Here are the further critical facts about this media personality