Every detail you want to know about Mathilda May

Mathilda May is a film actress from France. May got the “Premier Prix du Conservatoire de

Danse de Paris” at age 16. May was the director and writer for the Open Space, a theatre show

performed in the Théâtre Jean-Vilar.

She has appeared in Non-French films that include Naked Tango (1991), The Tit and the Moon

(1994), and Becoming Colette (1991). May produced an album called Joy of Love in 1992. In

the United States, she is well-known for her role in the sci-fi horror film Lifeforce, as an alien

vampire, directed by Tobe Hooper in 1985.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Mathilda May

Date of birth: February 8, 1965

Place of birth: Paris, France

Age: 57 years

Nationality: French

Horoscope: Aquarius

Occupation: Actress

Spouse/Boyfriend: Andrew Gillum

Instagram: @maymathilda

Twitter: @MathildaMayOff

Net Worth: $15 million

All about the Body measurements of the actress

Following are the body measurements of this fantastic actress

● Mathilda May Height: 5 feet 10 inches or 178 cm

● Mathilda May Weight: 57 kg or 126 lbs

● Mathilda May Bra size: 34 C

● Mathilda May Shoe size: 9.5 US

● Mathilda May Body measurements: 37-24-37 inches

Further detail about Mathilda May

● On February 8, 1965, she was born in Paris, France. She grew up and got her early

education in France.

● The film work of May is mainly in French and made for the European market. In 1983,

she appeared in “Weibblaue Geschichten,” a German TV series for the first time.

● She featured in the French-Italian thriller named “The Cry of the Owl,” based on the

novel of Patricia Highsmith in 1987. In 1989, she got the Prix Romy Schneider.

● She also acted in the space adventure game Privateer 2: The Darkening in 1996. She

played the role of Isabella in a 1997 action film, The Jackal.

● Her father, Victor Haïm, playwright, is known for his stage plays translated and

performed throughout several countries. This permitted her to acquire experience and

exposure towards acting at a young age. He is of Sephardic Jewish descent.

● Her mother is a ballet teacher from Sweden and choreographer Margareta Hanson. May

has Jewish, Greek, Turkish, and Swedish descent.

● May got married three times: Paul Powell was her first husband. She married second

time with Gérard Darmon, with whom she has two children, daughter Sarah, born on 17

August 1994 and son Jules, born on 4 March 1997. Philippe Kelly was her third husband.

● Her net worth is over $15 million as she has earned a lot of wealth through a prosperous

acting career since 1983 and has remained part of various television projects throughout

her career.

● She is pretty active on social media accounts. She has 24.7k followers on Instagram and

1436 on Twitter.