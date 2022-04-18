Every detail you want to know about Mathilda May
Mathilda May is a film actress from France known for the horror movie Lifeforce.
Mathilda May is a film actress from France. May got the “Premier Prix du Conservatoire de
Danse de Paris” at age 16. May was the director and writer for the Open Space, a theatre show
performed in the Théâtre Jean-Vilar.
She has appeared in Non-French films that include Naked Tango (1991), The Tit and the Moon
(1994), and Becoming Colette (1991). May produced an album called Joy of Love in 1992. In
the United States, she is well-known for her role in the sci-fi horror film Lifeforce, as an alien
vampire, directed by Tobe Hooper in 1985.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Mathilda May
Date of birth: February 8, 1965
Place of birth: Paris, France
Age: 57 years
Nationality: French
Horoscope: Aquarius
Occupation: Actress
Spouse/Boyfriend: Andrew Gillum
Instagram: @maymathilda
Twitter: @MathildaMayOff
Net Worth: $15 million
All about the Body measurements of the actress
Following are the body measurements of this fantastic actress
● Mathilda May Height: 5 feet 10 inches or 178 cm
● Mathilda May Weight: 57 kg or 126 lbs
● Mathilda May Bra size: 34 C
● Mathilda May Shoe size: 9.5 US
● Mathilda May Body measurements: 37-24-37 inches
Further detail about Mathilda May
● On February 8, 1965, she was born in Paris, France. She grew up and got her early
education in France.
● The film work of May is mainly in French and made for the European market. In 1983,
she appeared in “Weibblaue Geschichten,” a German TV series for the first time.
● She featured in the French-Italian thriller named “The Cry of the Owl,” based on the
novel of Patricia Highsmith in 1987. In 1989, she got the Prix Romy Schneider.
● She also acted in the space adventure game Privateer 2: The Darkening in 1996. She
played the role of Isabella in a 1997 action film, The Jackal.
● Her father, Victor Haïm, playwright, is known for his stage plays translated and
performed throughout several countries. This permitted her to acquire experience and
exposure towards acting at a young age. He is of Sephardic Jewish descent.
● Her mother is a ballet teacher from Sweden and choreographer Margareta Hanson. May
has Jewish, Greek, Turkish, and Swedish descent.
● May got married three times: Paul Powell was her first husband. She married second
time with Gérard Darmon, with whom she has two children, daughter Sarah, born on 17
August 1994 and son Jules, born on 4 March 1997. Philippe Kelly was her third husband.
● Her net worth is over $15 million as she has earned a lot of wealth through a prosperous
acting career since 1983 and has remained part of various television projects throughout
her career.
● She is pretty active on social media accounts. She has 24.7k followers on Instagram and
1436 on Twitter.