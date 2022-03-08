Masiela Lusha Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Masiela Lusha is a well-known American actress, author, and patron. She was born in Tirana, Albania, on 23rd October 1985. She was born to Max and Daniela Lusha and was the only single child of her parents. Lusha’s mama worked as the magazine publisher. The family left Albania as deportees and moved to Budapest and Vienna, Austria. Masiela was only seven times old when the family decided to move to Michigan. She and her mama united with her great uncle Dr. Joseph H. Alu. Lusha started learning English as it was her fourth language, followed by Albanian, Hungarian and German.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Masiela Lusha Height: 5 Feet and 5 inches

Masiela Lusha Weight: 43 kg or (93 lbs)

Masiela Lusha Bra Size: 38 C

Masiela Lusha Shoe Size: 7.5 US

Masiela Lusha Measurements: 33-24-33 inches

Further critical details of the actress: