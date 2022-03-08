Masiela Lusha Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Masiela Lusha is a well-known American actress, author, and patron. She was born in Tirana, Albania, on 23rd October 1985. She was born to Max and Daniela Lusha and was the only single child of her parents. Lusha’s mama worked as the magazine publisher. The family left Albania as deportees and moved to Budapest and Vienna, Austria. Masiela was only seven times old when the family decided to move to Michigan. She and her mama united with her great uncle Dr. Joseph H. Alu. Lusha started learning English as it was her fourth language, followed by Albanian, Hungarian and German.

  • Masiela Lusha Height: 5 Feet and 5 inches
  • Masiela Lusha Weight: 43 kg or (93 lbs)
  • Masiela Lusha Bra Size: 38 C
  • Masiela Lusha Shoe Size: 7.5 US
  • Masiela Lusha Measurements: 33-24-33 inches

    • Masiela Lusha Date of Birth: 23rd October 1985
    • Masiela Lusha Age: 35 Years
    • Masiela Lusha Eye color: Dark Brown
    • Masiela Lusha Hair Color Dyed Blonde
    • Masiela Lusha Nationality: Albanian
    • Masiela Lusha Horoscope: Scorpio
    • Masiela Lusha Boyfriend: Ramzi Habibi

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

