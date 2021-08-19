Marilu Henner Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

Marilu Henner is an American actress whose real name is Mary Lucy Denise Pudlowski. She was born on 6 April 1952 in Chicago, Illinois. Marilu’s mother was the president of the National Association of Dance and Affiliated Arts.

The surprise is that she ran a Dance school for 20 years. She is a good writer as she has been written nine books related to diet and health. She was diagnosed with hyperthymesia that makes her recall reach and every day of her life.

In the CBS show, she had been sit among the six people with hyperthymesia. Her most notable films are Grand Larceny, Chains of Gold, Batman & Mr. Freeze: Sub Zero Hammett.

Henner married Frederic Forrest in 1980 but divorced after two years in 1982. After that, she tied the knot with director Robert Lieberman, but they divorced in June 2001. The couple has two children named Joseph Marlon and Nicholas Morgan.

Michael Brown made Marilu Henner a spouse in December 2006, and brown already has three children from his first marriage. Henner talks bout superior autobiographical memory that allows her to recall very specific moments in her life.

Marilu Henner Body Measurements

Marilu Henner Weight: 59 kg

Marilu Henner Height:5’7″

Marilu Henner Bra size: 34C

Marilu Henner Shoe size: 8.5

Marilu Henner Body measurements:37-26-36 inches

Personal Information

Marilu Henner DOB: 6 April 1952

Marilu Henner Age: 68

Marilu Henner Nationality:

Marilu Henner Horoscope: Aries

Marilu Henner Eye color: Green

Marilu Henner Hair color: Unknown