Everything you want to know about Marilee Fiebig

Marilee Fiebig is an Atlanta-based lawyer born in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She is famous for being a journalist, T.J. Holmes’s wife. Additionally, Marilee has her recognition as an experienced lawyer and a business executive. Besides that, she is the chief of staff at Roc Nation.

Being a great lawyer, she has made significant progress. Marilee has worked for the Department of Labor, Immigration Services, Department of State, and United States Citizenship as her law practice depends on Business Immigration. Marilee has also helped many companies, NGOs, and universities on global immigration issues. Presently, Marilee is on the board of directors (RRISA) Refugee Resettlement and Immigration Services of Atlanta.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Marilee Fiebig Holmes

Date of birth: Not Available

Place of birth: Democratic Republic of Congo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Lawyer

Spouse/Boyfriend: T.J. Holmes

Height: 5 feet 8 inches or 176.7 cm

Weight: 68 kg or 150 lbs

Instagram: @marileefholmes

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million

Further detail about Marilee Fiebig

● Marilee was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The American lawyer belongs to

the African ethnicity.

● Further, she completed her college education and graduated from the University of

Michigan.

● Marilee also got admission to the Law School of Vanderbilt University to study law. She

attained a law degree from that university through hard work and diligence.

● Initially, Marilee served as an immigration associate attorney at Powell Goldstein LLP

starting in 2005. For three years, she worked there and gained extensive experience in the

law field. She left the company in 2008.

● Marilee found a new opportunity in 2008 to extend her career. A firm known as Alston &

Bird LLP hired her as manager for all the immigration cases. It was a great sign of

success in her law career to get a manager position in four years.

● After three successful years at Marille’s first job, her new employer trusted her with

essential cases because the immigration cases at the firm were high-profile cases and

gave her a supervisor role.

● Marilee became a true professional at the Alston & Bird LLP firm before her departure in

2013.

● She went on to work at Bergen, Fragomen, Loewy, and Del Rey as an immigration

associate attorney in New York.

● She was building upon her success at handling immigration cases. Even though she

would no longer be a manager, the tradeoff was worth it to now be working in New York.

● She worked for a couple of years in New York from 2014 to 2016. Later, Marilee started

working at Wilhelmina International and is still working there as a General Counsel.

● She deals with the immigration needs of the company and also supervises the employee

recruitment of the company. Likewise, Marilee manages the company’s legal and human

resources department. She has had many areas of the company because of her versatility.

● Marilee and T.J. Holmes tied the knot in 2010 in Memphis, Tennessee. The birthplace of

Holmes is West Memphis, Arkansas. He got his Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast

Journalism from the University of Arkansas. He began his career at KSNF Channel 19 in

Missouri.

● In January 2013, she gave birth to her first child named Sabina.

● The net worth of Marilee is $1 Million – $5 Million. Her wealth is mainly associated with

her career as an attorney and a Roc Nation Chief of Staff.