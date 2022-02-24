Marie Osmond Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

Marie Osmond is a popular American singer, actress, and author born on 13 October 1959 in Ogdah, Utah, United States. Her father’s name is George, and her mother is Olive Osmond.

One of the famous works Marie is hosting the show that she hosts with Donny Osmond. Marie Osmond was a singer, and she became super hit and ranked in number one position in 1973.

Moreover, she released other singles with 40 songs in 1974. After two years, she also launched 4th studio album named this is the way that I feel. She is a super talented actress as after singing she played a role in many movies.

The estimated net worth of Olive Marie Osmond is $20 million. Marie got married three times and two times married to the same man. She was engaged with jeff Cryfton in 1979 but after that broke up the engagement.

After four years, in 1982, she tied in a knot with her schoolmate Stephen Lyle Craig, and he was a basketball player. In 1985, she took divorced, and they had a son.

After that, she married brian and had two children. The couple also adopted five children. But in 2011, the couple decided to take divorce, and again, she chose to marry with first love Stephen Craig.’

Marie Osmond Body Measurements

Marie Osmond Height: 5ft 6 inches

Marie Osmond Weight: 54 kg

Marie Osmond Breast size: 39 inches

Marie Osmond Bra size: 36C

Marie Osmond Cup size: C

Marie Osmond Body measurements: 39-27-37 in inches

Marie Osmond Chest size: 39 inches

Marie Osmond Waist size: 27 inches

Marie Osmond Hip’s size: 37 inches

Marie Osmond Dress size: 6 (US)

Marie Osmond Shoe size: 7 (US)

Marie Osmond Eye’s color: dark brown

Marie Osmond Hair color: dark brown

Personal information

Marie Osmond Nicknames: Olive

Marie Osmond DOB : 13 October 1959

Marie OsmondBirthplace: Ogden, Utah, USA

Marie Osmond Zodiac sign: Libra