All You Need To Know About Maria Gjieli

Maria Gjieli is an American Instagramer, Model, and social media influencer. She rose to fame by sharing her captivating and sizzling photos and videos on her Instagram account. Internet influencer is recognized for having received representation from the Kelvin 7 Talent Agency.
Biography and Body Statistics
- Full name: Maria Gjieli
- Date of birth: August 10, 1997
- Place of birth: United States
- Age: 25 years old
- Horoscope: Leo
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Instagram celebrity, Model
- Net Worth: approx$ 1.5 Million
- Marital status: Single
- Instagram: @mariag.tv
All about the body measurements of Maria Gjieli
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
- Weight: 139 lbs or 63 kgs
- Height: 5’7″inches
- Bra size: 32C
- Shoe size: 5 US
- Hair Color: Brunette
- Eye Color: Brown
- Body measurements: 32:26:40
Facts about Maria Gjieli
Here are the further critical facts about this media personality
- The famous Instagramer was born on August 10, 1997, in the United States.
- She was brought up in New York City with her family and siblings. She completed her primary education from a local school and graduated from the University of New York.
- Gjieli is famous on her various social media platforms. She has gathered over 1.4 million followers on her Instagram, where she shares her photos of her meals, modeling shoots, and lingerie-based content with her fans.
- She also has 132k likes on an Onlyfans.com website. The Kelvin 7 Talent Agency represents her. Maria was mentioned on the cover of Mixed Magazine’s Issue 178.
- Aside from fame on social media platforms, she has also worked with many brands, including sports, make-up, lingerie, and swimwear.