Maria Brink Body Measurements, Bio, Height , Weight and More!

The American singer and songwriter Maria Brink was born on 17th December 1977 in Schenectady, New York. She was the victim of child abused. Her father left them, and she faced depression, alcohol, and drug addiction.

So she had a very tough childhood. Most of the fame after which she got recognization when she worked with guitarist Chris Howorth. The band’s name was Dying Star. Before starting her career, Maria worked as a lead vocalist and pianist in the band.

She released many music albums and performed well. Most of the albums were ranked at the top of the music charts. She got many awards and was also ranked the top performer in Metal Music. Maria has a relationship with musician Jonathan Miller.

However, the couple has separated, and they have a child name Davion all by herself. Maria achieved the title of the Hottest Chicks in Metal in 2010. She received the Roc Goddess of the year award in 2013 and then in 2015 the Annual Loudwire Music award.

Maria Brink Body Measurements

Maria brink Weight: 70 kg

Maria brink Height: 5’5″

Maria brink Bra Size: 44DD

Maria brink Shoe Size: 7 US

Maria brink Body measurement: 38-27-37 inches

Personal Information

Maria brink Birth Date: December 17, 1977

Maria brink Age: 42 years

Maria brink Nationality: American

Maria brink Horoscope: Sagittarius

Maria brink Spouse/boyfriend: Unknown

Maria brink Eye color: Blue