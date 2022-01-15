Margarita Levieva Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Margarita Levieva is a Russian-American actress and cotillion. She was born on 9th February 1980 in Leningrad, Russian. She got her education at New York University. The protean actress made many notable movies and TV series like Skoryy Moskva-Rossiya, Boys I Used to Babysit, Sweating in the Night, How to Make It in America, and We Bare Bears. She also entered the nomination for the Gotham Independent Film Award for Stylish Ensemble Performance. Furthermore, the marvelous actress had 85.6 k followers following on Instagram. Margarita Levieva has an estimated net worth is 3 Million dollars.

The Body Measurements of the Actress

Below are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Margarita Levieva Weight: 119 lbs or (54)

Margarita Levieva Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches

Margarita Levieva Bra Size: 34 A

Margarita Levieva Shoe Size: 7.5 US

Margarita Levieva Body Measurements: 34-24-35 inches or (86-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: