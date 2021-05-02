Malika Haqq Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

biography
By Anila Shehzadi 47 0
Malika Haqq Measurements

Malika Haqq was born on 10th March, within the year 1983, birthplace is that the USA. She is an American actress and director too. Moreover, her sister Khadijah is additionally an actress. Her net worth is $600 thousand. She had an enormous fan following on social media. (5.3 million followers on Instagram). In 2011 she was in a relationship with American footballer Wilson. She broke with him and moved on, and Malika and OT Genesis are in a relationship; they need a toddler named Ace Flores.

Get all the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

  • Malika Haqq Weight: 57 Kg or (125 lbs)
  • Malika Haqq Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches or (165 cm)
  • Malika Haqq Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Malika Haqq Bra Size: 34C
  • Malika Haqq Body measurement: 37-26-37 inches or (94-66-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Malika Haqq Date of Birth: 10th March 1983
  • Malika Haqq Age: 37 years
  • Malika Haqq Hair color: Brunette
  • Malika Haqq Eye color: Brown
  • Malika Haqq horoscope: Pisces
  • Malika Haqq Nationality: American
  • Malika Haqq Spouse/boyfriend: Brandon Jennings (2014 to 2016), Wilson, and OT Genasis.
