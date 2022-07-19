All you need to know about Malik Yoba

Malik Yoba is an actor, singer, and writer from America. He is best known for his starring role as NYPD Detective J. C. Williams, on the New York Undercover and as Yul Brenner in Cool Runnings.

He has also appeared as former FBI Special Agent Bill Harken on the series Alphas. He also casted as Jim Hudson in Revolution and as Vernon Turner in Empire. He recently starred on Designated Survivor as FBI Deputy Director Jason Atwood on the Syfy drama series Alphas.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Abdul-Malik Kashie Yoba

Date Of Birth: 17 September 1967

Birth Place: The Bronx, New York, USA

Nickname: Malik

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Occupation: Actor

Nationality: American

Race/Ethnicity: Black

Father: Erutan Abdullah Yoba

Mother: Mahmoudah Young Lanier

Net Worth: $3 million

All about the body measurements of Malik Yoba

Here are the body measurements of this stunning actress

Height: 6′ 2

Weight : 83 kg

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Shoe Size: 11 (US)

Body Measurements: not available

Facts about Malik Yoba