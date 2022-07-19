Biography

All you need to know about Malik Yoba

Malik Yoba is an actor, singer, and writer from America. He is best known for his starring role as NYPD Detective J. C. Williams, on the New York Undercover and as Yul Brenner in Cool Runnings.

He has also appeared as former FBI Special Agent Bill Harken on the series Alphas. He also casted as Jim Hudson in Revolution and as Vernon Turner in Empire. He recently starred on Designated Survivor as FBI Deputy Director Jason Atwood on the Syfy drama series Alphas.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full Name: Abdul-Malik Kashie Yoba
  • Date Of Birth: 17 September 1967
  • Birth Place: The Bronx, New York, USA
  • Nickname: Malik
  • Zodiac Sign: Virgo
  • Occupation: Actor, Singer
  • Nationality: American
  • Race/Ethnicity: Black
  • Father: Erutan Abdullah Yoba
  • Mother: Mahmoudah Young Lanier
  • Net Worth: $3 million

Malik Yoba

All about the body measurements of Malik Yoba

Here are the body measurements of this stunning actress

  • Height: 6′ 2
  • Weight : 83 kg
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Eye Color: Dark Brown
  • Sexual Orientation: Straight
  • Shoe Size: 11 (US)
  • Body Measurements: not available

Facts about Malik Yoba

  • Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
  • Malik was born in the USA in The Bronx, New York, on 17 September 1967; he was the fourth child of six.
  • Recently, Malik is married to Cat Wilson; they married on 21 December 2003.
  •  Malik rose to fame when he started his career in 1994, playing his role on the popular FOX police drama series New York Undercover, which earned him three NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.
  • The amount Yoba accrued from his leading roles in the entertainment industry is approximately $3 million.

Malik Yoba

