Malaysia Pargo Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Malaysia Pargo is an American jewelry designer who was born on 12 August 1980 in Compton, California, United States. Her birth name is Laquisha Gilbert, and she had a younger brother named Dontae Hayes.

He was killed by police in 2013. She is a cousin of famous professional basketball head coach and player Byron Scott. She married Jannero Pargo but divorced in 2014. The estimated net worth of Malaysia is $3.5 million.

Pardo has massive fan followers on social media as there are more than 2.7 million followers on her Instagram. She appeared in the hit reality show “ Basketball Wives: Los Angeles.

Malaysia is a social media personality and has a strong fan of social media platforms.

She is a very down-to-earth and humble person and always carries a smile on her face.

Her previous marriage was with basketball player Jannero Pargo. They started dating when she was 22 years old and then tied in the knot in 2006. The couple has three kids, and the first child was born in 2007, and then twins in 2011. After their separation, she did not involve with anyone.

Malaysia Pargo Body Measurements

Weight: 66kg

Height: 6’1″

Bra size: 34B,

After Breast Implants: 34D after breast implants

Shoe size: 6.5 US

Body measurements: 36-26-38 inches

Personal Information