Malaysia Pargo Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Malaysia Pargo was born in Compton, California, on 12th August 1980. Moreover, she is an American reality TV star, jewelry designer. However, her real name is Laquisha Pargo.

She married Jannero Pargo, the foremost famous American basketball coach, and former player. In 2014, the couples became separated. Malaysia Pargo’s net worth is 3.5million dollars. And she owns a huge fan following on social media channels, with quite 2.7 million followers on her Instagram.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Malaysia Pargo Weight: 145 lbs or (66kg)

Malaysia Pargo Height: 6 Feet and 1 inch

Malaysia Pargo Shoe Size: 6.5 US

Malaysia Pargo Bra Size: 34 D

Malaysia Pargo Body Measurements: 36-26-38 inches or (91-66-97 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: