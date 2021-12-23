Biography

Malaysia Pargo Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi 251

Malaysia Pargo was born in Compton, California, on 12th August 1980. Moreover, she is an American reality TV star, jewelry designer. However, her real name is Laquisha Pargo.

She married Jannero Pargo, the foremost famous American basketball coach, and former player. In 2014, the couples became separated. Malaysia Pargo’s net worth is 3.5million dollars. And she owns a huge fan following on social media channels, with quite 2.7 million followers on her Instagram.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Related Posts
Biography

Abbie Cobb Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Golfer ” Zach Wright” Age , Wiki, Net Worth And Other Details!

Biography

Hughie Fury Bio, Net Worth, Facts and Other Details

Biography

Amanda Pflugrad Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Malaysia Pargo Weight: 145 lbs or (66kg)
  • Malaysia Pargo Height: 6 Feet and 1 inch
  • Malaysia Pargo Shoe Size: 6.5 US
  • Malaysia Pargo Bra Size: 34 D
  • Malaysia Pargo Body Measurements: 36-26-38 inches or (91-66-97 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Malaysia Pargo Date of Birth: 12th August 1980
  • Malaysia Pargo Age: 40 years
  • Malaysia Pargo Horoscope: Leo
  • Malaysia Pargo Eye color: Dark brown
  • Malaysia Pargo Nationality: American
  • Malaysia Pargo Hair color: Black
  • Malaysia Pargo Spouse/Boyfriend: Jannero Pargo (m. 2006–2014)
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

You might also like
Biography

Yolanda Lynes: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Biography

Allie Gonino Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Claudia Rose Pfeiffer: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Biography

Wanda Hutchins Body Measurements, Net Worth, Relationship Status

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.