Madolyn Smith Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Madolyn Smith is a famous American actress who was born on 21 April 1957. Her birthplace is Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States. She got an education from the University of Southern California.

Smith came into the public eye when she played the role of Pam in 1980 in the film Urban Cowboy and then came with the c0-starred in the film a Steve Martin-Lily Tomlin, All of me, the science fiction sequel to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Moreover, she appeared in many tv-series and movies and portrayed Jehan Al Sadat, wife of Egyptian president Anwar Al Sadat, in the miniseries Sadat in 1983. She played Ernie Kovacs’ wife Dorothy in the 1984 TV movie Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter.

Smith played amazing in Funny Farm, The Super 1991, Joe Pesci, The Rose and The Jackal, and The Kennedys of Massachusetts.

Madolyn Smith Body Measurements

Full Name Madolyn Smith Osborne Date of Birth April 21, 1957 Age 75 years old Birthplace Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA Profession actress Height 5’8” Weight 65 kg Bra Size 33 Body Measurements 33-24-33 Shoe Size N/A Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Mark Osborne Net Worth $1.5 million

Relationship Status

Madolyn Smith’s life partner’s name is Mark Osborne. he is a national hockey player, and they married in 1988.

Net Worth

Madolyn Smith is the richest and most popular actress and living a happy life. according to resources, the estimated net worth of Smith is almost $1.5 million.