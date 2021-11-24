Mackenzie Jones aka Mackzjones Body Measurements, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
mackzjones

Mackenzie Jones, aka Mackzjones, is an American citizen. Her online performance on TikTok is very famous. Viewers like her very much on social media channels.

She has a large pool of followers on TikTok, and they are increasing day by day as she is still interacting with them. Her favorite hobbies include singing and online performance, especially on her social media.

 

Mackenzie Jones aka Mackzjones: Body Measurements

Jones has a slim and beautiful build with 34-26-36 body measurements. That’s why she gained much familiarity and success by showing her curvy body on her social media.

Mackenzie Jones aka Mackzjones: Wiki

  • Name: Mackenzie Jones
  • Birthday: 17th May 2002
  • Age: 19 Years
  • Height: 4 Feet and 10 inches
  • Weight: 55 Kg or (120lbs)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: TikTok Star
  • Married/Single: Single
  • Ethnicity: Caucasian
  • Hair Color: Brown
  • Eye Color: Blue
  • Instagram: mackzjones

Mackenzie Jones aka Mackzjones: Net Worth

Jones has a net worth of 300 thousand dollars to 400 thousand dollars as of 2021 reports.

Mackenzie Jones aka Mackzjones: Social Media

Jones has a vast social media network. Furthermore, she is also a famous TikTok star.

She is an active person on her Instagram account. And she has almost 464k followers on her Instagram account for 33 posts.

