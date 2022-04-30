Lyna Perez: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Lyna Perez is an American actress and model who has established her broad career in modeling. She’s known for her shoots. She posed in a bikini, lingerie, and swimsuit. She’s popularly known for her spread in Playboy magazine and her hot viral prints on the micro-blogging app ‘Instagram.’

Lyna Perez: Personal Life and Family

Lyna Perez belongs to Miami, and she had a passion for getting a model. She completed her studies and also took the initiative to move forward in her life. She started modeling as a career and became famed.

Perez is 30 years old as of 2022. On 4th November 1992, she was born in Florida, America. And she celebrates her birthday on 4th November. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Lyna Perez: Body Measures

Lyna has a height of 5 feet and 5 inches or (1.65 cm) with a body measures of 38-24-37 elevation. She’s a woman of average elevation. Moreover, she weighs a massive 110 lbs or (48 Kg).

Lyna Perez: Wiki

Full Names: Lyna Perez

Birthday: 4th November

Gender: Female

Profession: Model and Social Media Star

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Age: 30 years (2019)

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Weight: 110 lbs (48 kg)

Height: 5.5 feet or (1.65 meters)

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Dark Blonde

Date of Birth: 4th November 1992

Place of Birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Lyna Perez: Professional Career

In an interview, the stunning model revealed her desire to become a successful model. It was her nonage dream that she wanted to make true. Initially, she completed her first photography design in the academy and felt inspired at that time. She also decided to pursue modeling as a full-time career.

Perez has further than 7.4 million followers on Instagram, 1621 followers on TikTok, and followers on Facebook.

She became the first famous lady on social media platforms as she participated in prints of herself in bikinis. Her images earned millions of likes, comments, and shares.

Lyna Perez made her identity by posing in swimsuits and bikinis. Besides all, Lyna has been featured in different publications like Playboy magazine.

Lyna Perez: Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

It’s bruited that she may be in a relationship with a man for who she has not bared his name. Though it’s infrequently prognosticated from her Instagram stories and posts, she constantly brags and shows off her swain. Furthermore, her mysterious significant half seems veritably loving, minding with elegant aesthetics. They feel pleased in their relationship as suckers eagerly stay for his identity.

Lyna Perez: Net Worth

Well, Lyna has enjoyed a long career in the social media assiduity gauging nearly a decade. She has accumulated a modest fortune through proceeds from her work as a bikini and lingerie model and a social media star. She enjoys a moneyed lifestyle with a net worth of approximately 400 thousand dollars.