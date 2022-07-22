All You Need To Know About Lyle Trachtenberg

On January 1, 1956, American actor Lyle Trachtenberg was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. The public recognizes him for being the ex-husband of an actress, comedian, and television personality, Whoopi Goldberg. Besides acting, he was also part of famous movies like From Dusk till Dawn.

Besides acting, he is also an IATSE union organizer. Soon, he became a robust and effective organizer for the union and earned much appreciation for his work on different sets as a union representative.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: LyleTrachtenberg

Date of Birth: January 1, 1956

Birthplace: California,USA

Age: 66 years old

Profession: Actor

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Sagittarius

Marital Status: X- Whoopi Goldberg

Net Worth: $3 million

Instagram: @michelletrachtenberg

All about the body measurements of LyleTrachtenberg

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 5 ft 6 inch

Weight : 76kg

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

Facts about LyleTrachtenberg

Here are the further critical facts about this media personality