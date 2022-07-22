All You Need To Know About Lyle Trachtenberg

On January 1, 1956, American actor Lyle Trachtenberg was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. The public recognizes him for being the ex-husband of an actress, comedian, and television personality, Whoopi Goldberg. Besides acting, he was also part of famous movies like From Dusk till Dawn.
Besides acting, he is also an IATSE union organizer. Soon, he became a robust and effective organizer for the union and earned much appreciation for his work on different sets as a union representative.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full Name: LyleTrachtenberg
- Date of Birth: January 1, 1956
- Birthplace: California,USA
- Age: 66 years old
- Profession: Actor
- Nationality: American
- Horoscope: Sagittarius
- Marital Status: X- Whoopi Goldberg
- Net Worth: $3 million
- Instagram: @michelletrachtenberg
All about the body measurements of LyleTrachtenberg
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
- Height: 5 ft 6 inch
- Weight : 76kg
- Eye Color: Brown
- Hair Color: Black
Facts about LyleTrachtenberg
Here are the further critical facts about this media personality
- After high school studies, he went to the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1976 and graduated in 1980. Later, he became an active member of a labor union of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, representing over a hundred thousand craftspersons, technicians, and artisans laboring in the entertainment industry.
- His efforts made him a successful, influential organizer by the mid-1990s. At that time, he quickly rose through the ranks for the union’s unsetting behaviors on the sets of different films. He has received credits for his collaboration with several projects during the whole period.
- As an actor, he starred in the comedy film Beach Movie in 1998.
- His other notable films include Dusk Till Dawn (1996), Girl Fever (2002), and Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015). Trachtenberg was Goldberg’s most recent and third husband; furthermore, he is the stepfather of her daughter, Alexandrea “Alex” Martin.
- After his divorce from Goldberg in 1995, Trachtenberg married Canadian-born actress, Adrianna Belan and the couple have two daughters named Gabriella and Natasha.
- Lyle Trachtenberg is 66 years old as of the current year and an active member of the IATSE.