Luis Armand Garcia is an American actor born on 9 March 1992 in LaGrange, Illinois, United States. He entered into the industry by playing the character of Max Lopez from the sitcom The George Lopez.

So he got popular at a very young age and worked in many Hollywood movies. He also worked in many commercials and earned the nomination for Young Artist Award.

Career

He made an appearance in ER and Any Day Now episodes in 2000. After that, he took part in commercials. But Luis got fame when he came to the ABC’s show, George Lopez. the show ran for five years, and he was very happy with this successful series.

Luis Armand Gracia Details

Luis Armand Garcia Full Name Luis Armand Garcia Luis Armand Garcia Date of Birth March 9, 1992 Luis Armand Garcia Age 29 years old Luis Armand Garcia Birthplace LaGrange, Illinois, USA Luis Armand Garcia Profession Actor Luis Armand Garcia Height 5’6” Luis Armand Garcia Weight 75kg Luis Armand Garcia Shoe Size Not Known Luis Armand Garcia Spouse Tya Luis Armand Garcia Net Worth $200,000

Net Worth

The outstanding net worth of Luis Armand Gracia is almost $ 1 million. He is an actor who earns around $55,785.

Relationship Status

Once, the rumors said he was gay, but it proved wrong when he started affairs with Hailey. However, this relationship was not confirmed. Well, Gracia was in a romantic relationship with Tya Simmons, who is a fashion designer. They also have a son named Max.

Social Media

He is not a very social person, but you can follow him on Twitter.