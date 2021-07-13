Lucy Lawless Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Lucy Lawless is a well-known singer and a popular New Zealand actress. This New Zealand famous icon has won the hearts of many fans together with her tremendous acting skills. She got a huge fan base due to her beautiful voice also. She was born on 29th March 1968 in Mount Albert, New Zealand. Moreover, her mother’s name is Julie Ryan, and her father’s name is Mount Albert’s mayor. Lucy Lawless has one sister and four brothers. However, she is the fifth of six siblings.

The debut of Lucy Lawless was a Cast member in Funny Business (a New Zealand sketch-comedy series). Moreover, her singing career started when she participated as a contestant on Celebrity Duets. She made her onstage debut in 2007 as a singer at the Roxy in Hollywood.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Lucy Lawless Weight: 64 Kg or (141 lbs)

Lucy Lawless Height: 5 Feet and 10 Inches or (177 cm)

Lucy Lawless Bra size: 34C

Lucy Lawless Shoe size: 10

Lucy Lawless Body measurements: 37-25-36 inches or (94-64-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: