Lorraine Bracco Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Lorraine Bracco is a famous American film and TV actress. She was born on 2nd October 1954, in New York, USA. In 1974, she moved to France to realize something in life. Later on, shortly became a famous mannequin for Jean-Paul Gaultier. Later on, in 1980, she also worked as a radio jockey in Luxembourg ad appeared in Hiding and go Thief and Guilfoyle’s hostage Crime story.

The fans recognize her for her beautiful voice and her fluid accent. Besides all, these are the unique traits of this attractive and gorgeous lady. She is also nominated for prestigious awards like Globe Awards, Academy Awards, Guild Awards, and Emmy Awards for her acting prowess. She practices Shotokan Karate and has authored a book on losing weight. Moreover, she will speak three languages fluently, like Spanish, English, and Italian.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Lorraine Bracco Weight: 84 Kg or (185 lbs)

Lorraine Bracco Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches or (170 cm)

Lorraine Bracco Shoe size: 9 US

Lorraine Bracco Bra size: 38 D

Lorraine Bracco Body measurements: 42-32-44 inches (107-81-112 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: