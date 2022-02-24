Biography

Loren Gray Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
Loren Gray Beech is famously known as Loren Gray. She was born in Pennsylvania, USA, on 19th April 2002. She’s an American Vocalist, Social Media Personality, Model, YouTuber star. She gained much fame through the TikTok platform, and she’s one of the best stars. Besides all, she is also famous for her YouTube channel.

She had 72.4 million-plus views on her YouTube channel, 3.8 million Subscribers, & 22million followers on her Instagram account. Loren Gray’s net worth is 5.1 million dollars. Moreover, she won the nomination for the Shorty Award for Muser of the Period.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Loren Gray

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Loren Gray Weight: 128 lbs or (58 kg)
  • Loren Gray Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches
  • Loren Gray Bra Size: 32 B
  • Loren Gray Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Loren Gray Body Measurements: 34-25-35 inches or (86-63.5-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

Loren Gray

  • Loren Gray Date of Birth: 19th April 2002
  • Loren Gray Age: 18 years
  • Loren Gray Nationality: American
  • Loren Gray Eye color: Blue
  • Loren Gray Hair color: Blonde
  • Loren Gray Horoscope: Aries
  • Loren Gray Spouse/Boyfriend: DYSN (2020-Present), Ian Jeffrey (2018-2019), HRVY (2017), Joey Kisluk (2015-2016), Juwany Roman (2016).
    Loren Gray
