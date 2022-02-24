Loren Gray Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Loren Gray Beech is famously known as Loren Gray. She was born in Pennsylvania, USA, on 19th April 2002. She’s an American Vocalist, Social Media Personality, Model, YouTuber star. She gained much fame through the TikTok platform, and she’s one of the best stars. Besides all, she is also famous for her YouTube channel.

She had 72.4 million-plus views on her YouTube channel, 3.8 million Subscribers, & 22million followers on her Instagram account. Loren Gray’s net worth is 5.1 million dollars. Moreover, she won the nomination for the Shorty Award for Muser of the Period.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Loren Gray Weight: 128 lbs or (58 kg)

Loren Gray Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches

Loren Gray Bra Size: 32 B

Loren Gray Shoe Size: 8 US

Loren Gray Body Measurements: 34-25-35 inches or (86-63.5-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: