Loredana Ferriolo Bio, Height, Relationship Status, Facts And More!

Loredana Forriolo is a beautiful American model who was born on 11 June 1983. Her birthplace is Bronx, New York, United States. Loredana also came into the limelight when her secret relationship was exposed with professional golfer Tiger Woods.

Before that, she had a relationship with the basketball player Michael Jordan. Loredana also became the Playboy Cyber Girl of the Week on 16 September 2002.

Loredana Ferriolo real name Loredana Ferriolo Jolie Loredana Ferriolo Birthday 11 June Loredana Ferriolo Age 37 Loredana Ferriolo gender Female Loredana Ferriolo height 5’8” Loredana Ferriolo Nationality American Loredana Ferriolo Ethnicity White Loredana Ferriolo profession Model Loredana Ferriolo Husband/ Boyfriends Dating/ Tiger Woods Loredana Ferriolo Net Worth $1-5 million Loredana Ferriolo Instagram N/A

