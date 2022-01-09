Biography

Loredana Ferriolo Bio, Height, Relationship Status, Facts And More!

By Sadia Nazir
Loredana Forriolo is a beautiful American model who was born on 11 June 1983. Her birthplace is Bronx, New York, United States. Loredana also came into the limelight when her secret relationship was exposed with professional golfer Tiger Woods.

Before that, she had a relationship with the basketball player Michael Jordan. Loredana also became the Playboy Cyber Girl of the Week on 16 September 2002.

Loredana Ferriolo real name Loredana Ferriolo Jolie
Loredana Ferriolo Birthday 11 June
Loredana Ferriolo Age 37
Loredana Ferriolo gender Female
Loredana Ferriolo height 5’8”
Loredana Ferriolo Nationality American
Loredana Ferriolo Ethnicity White
Loredana Ferriolo profession Model
Loredana Ferriolo Husband/ Boyfriends Dating/ Tiger Woods
Loredana Ferriolo Net Worth $1-5 million
Loredana Ferriolo Instagram N/A

 

Facts

  1. Loredana Ferriolo’s full name is Loredana Forriolo Jolie. she was born on 11 June 1983.
  2. The Bronx, New York, United States, is her birthplace.
  3. Loredana was exposed when her secret relationship came on the screen with professional golfer Tiger Woods.
  4. She moved to Italy when she was five years old and came back to America after seven years.
  5. She took the start of her career in bikini contests. Her first title was Ms. Haiwaiin Tropic.
  6. At the age of 18, she started modeling for Playboy magazine.
  7. Before Tiger Woods, Loredana also had a relationship with the basketball player.
  8. Ferriolo is also the author of a book named The real diary: Lessons from the good-time girl to Champion. in this book, she talked about the intimate relationship with Tiger Woods.
  9. Now Ferriolo is not active on social media. She had an Instagram account that had been deleted.
