Liv Tyler Body Measurements, Bio, Weight, Height

Liv Tyler is an American singer, producer, model, and actress. Liv was born on 1 July 1977 in New York City, USA. Her birth name is Liv Rundgren Tyler but known as Liv Tyler. She went to congressional Schools of Virginia, Breakwater School, and then Waynflee School in Portland, Maine.

Moreover, she worked in the film Lord of the Rings that was one of her blockbuster films. After that, she made appearances in many movies such as Reign Over Me, jersey Girl, Lonesome Jim, Super, and the Incredible Hulk.

Her relationship history is not a secret as she was with Jaoquin Phoenix from 1995 to 1998. After that, she started dating Royston Langdon that remained for 10 years.

The next year Steve Bing was her boyfriend, but it ended the next year in 2009. In addition, Benedict Cumberbatch in 2012 and Orlando Bloom in 2013, and now Dave Gardner is his current guy who is with Liv Tyler.

Liv Tyler Body Measurements

Liv Tyler Weight: 57 kg

Liv Tyler Height: 5’10”

Liv Tyler Bra size: 34B

Liv Tyler Shoe size: 10 US

Liv Tyler Body measurements: 36-25-34 inches

Personal Information

Liv Tyler DOB: 1 July 1977

Liv Tyler Age: 43 years

Liv Tyler Nationality: American

Liv Tyler Horoscope: Cancer

Liv Tyler Eye color: Blue

Liv Tyler Hair color: Dark Brown