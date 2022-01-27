Linzey Rozon (Tim Rozon Wife): Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Linzey was born in the United States. Still, the exact date of the celebrity woman isn’t yet known to the public. As similar, it’s delicate to establish her factual age or when she celebrates her birthday. Nonetheless, we’re keeping tabs and will modernize you once this information is available.

Linzey Rozon Personal Life and Family

This lovely lady was born on 16th May 1985. Moreover, at birth, she was given the name Lindsay Govan. Later on, she took her hubby’s last name and chose to go by her social media alias, Linzey. Her motherland is Quebec, Montreal, Canada, where she grew up.

Thus, she’s of the Canadian nation. Her father’s name is Peter, and her mama is named Catherine. Unfortunately, Catherine passed away in 2012. The celebrity woman also has two siblings, Ashley and James.

Linzey Rozon Body Measures

Her height is roughly 5 feet and 5 inches or 65 cm. She’s also estimated to weigh around 121 lbs (55 kg). Furthermore, her body measurements are 36-30-38 inches.

Linzey Rozon: Wiki

Linzey Rozon: Professional Career

Many people are apprehensive that Linzey is active on social media, specifically Instagram. Her Instagram account, where she goes by Linz, has roughly 4k followers. Like any other star, she uses her social media accounts to detail her individual and professional lives.

She enjoys blogging about her daily life, and her Instagram is littered with photos of her hubby and son. On the other hand, her affection for Tim has 140k followers on the network. Her account on Instagram is @linzeyg.

Linzey Rozon: Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

However, Linzey met her hubby “Tim” at some point in a life event. Despite the misconceptions that they’ve only been together a couple of times, their love goes way back. It’s contended that they met nearly in the late 2000s or early 2010s. Their veritably first Instagram picture together was participated in November 2012.

Linzey Rozon: Husband

Linzey got married to her hubby Tim Rozon on 6th September 2015. The family has one son. Fortunately, he kept those stories to bed as he showcased his lovable mate & woman! Since also, Rozon and his woman have enjoyed a joyful life together as hubby and woman. We hope that the awful couple brings forth a family of their own soon.

Linzey Rozon: Net Worth

Well, moving on, there’s no information regarding her net worth and earnings. Talking about her hubby, Tim has a net worth estimation of roughly over 1 million dollars.