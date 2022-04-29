All you need to know about Lindsay Sloane

Lindsay Sloane is an American actress. She is best known for playing from 1997 to 99 Valerie Birkhead on Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and from 2015 to 2017, the famous Emily in The Odd Couple.

She has also starred in hit movies like Bring It On in (2000), Over Her Dead Body (2008), She’s Out of My League (2010), The Other Guys (2010), Horrible Bosses (2011), and its sequel Horrible Bosses 2 (2014).

Additionally, she has appeared in Dharma & Greg and Working and My So-Called Life. She has been thumbed to Dar Rollins since 2004. They have one girl, Maxwell Lue.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Lindsay Sloane Leikin

Date Of Birth: 8 August 1977

Birth Place: Long Island, New York, USA

Birth Name: Lindsay Sloane Leikin

Nick Name: Lindsay

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Occupation: Actress

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Judaism

Hair Color: Dark Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Weight: 61 kg

Height: 1.63 m

Body Shape: Pear

Breast: 36 inches (91 cm)

Waist: 26 inches (66 cm)

Hips: 38 inches (97 cm)

Bra: 34B

Shoe Size: 7.5 (US)

Dress Size: 8 (US)

Body Measurements: 36-26-38 in (91-66-97 cm)

Facts about Lindsay Sloane

Lindsay was born in Long Island, New York, in the USA, on 8 August 1977. Her mother was a librarian, and her father was a sales manager. She grew up in a Jewish family. Then, she moved to Los Angeles at the age of 8 with her family and signed with an agent later.

Nowadays, due to her years and commitment to her craft and career, Lindsay has an approximated net worth of $2 million.

Lindsay is known for playing quiet and secret, ingénue, and quirky characters. The market will never dry up for quirky female characters, so we can say that Lindsay will remain in the industry for a long time.

If we Talk about her parents, especially her mother was very supportive of her acting ambition.

Her multiple films and television roles have proven that she has the diversity and ability to remain in Hollywood’s competitive industry even after decades. This tenacity will ensure that her net worth will continue to grow steadily in the years to come.

In 2004, Lindsay married Dar Rollin, who is an agent for International Creative Management. The couple has two daughters, Maxwell Lue in 2012 and Pippa Jean in 2017.