Linda Evans Body measurements, Bio, Weight, Height, Net Worth

Linda Evans is an American actress and one of the famous actresses of the 60s era. She was born on 19 November 1942 in Hartford, Connecticut, United States. She made her appearance on-screen with television series famous as Dynasty.

After that, her role was noted in the film Bleach Blanket Bingo. Her birth name was Linda Evenstad that was changed into Linda Evans. She played the first starring role in 1960 in Bachelor Father.

After many guest roles in the Harriet between and The adventures of Ozzie, she appeared in television series as well, such as The Lieutenant and Wagon Train. Well, she got fame on the basis of her role as Audra Barkley in the big valley.

On behalf of her role, she was awarded the Golden Globe Award and five people’s choice awards. Linda married John Derek, but their relationship ended in 1974. No doubt she is a talented actress who always performed well. Linda Evans net worth is almost $20 million.

Linda Evans Body Measurements

Linda Evans Weight:154 lbs

Linda Evans Height: 5’8″

Linda Evans Bra size: 34C

Linda Evans Shoe size:8

Linda Evans Body measurements: 37-26-38 inches

Personal Information

Linda Evans Birth Date: November 18, 1942

Linda Evans Age:78

Linda Evans Nationality: USA

Linda Evans Horoscope: Scorpio

Linda Evans Spouse/Boyfriend: Stan Herman

Linda Evans Eye color: Blue

Linda Evans Net Worth: $20 million

Linda Evans Hair color: Blonde